In this webinar, Dr. Cowan discussed the following:
Dr. Sam Bailey's video on Reiner Fuellmich's 'Coronaviruses.' The link can be found here: https://drsambailey.substack.com/p/reiner-fuellmichs-coronaviruses?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email#play
Kate Sugak's recent video with Marvin Haberland, "The court case against virology" the link can be found here: https://odysee.com/$/embed/@katie.su:7/thecourtcaseagainstvirology:0?r=6oXqknZEoT1GDb19SgQyVEkNKtP5WvtT
Marvin Haberland's victory in court. The information can be found via this link: https://christinemasseyfois.substack.com/p/victory-in-court-virology-indefensible?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=992044&post_id=117422156&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=email
We also held a Q&A session with previously submitted questions from our community.