🔴 🔴 WEF DECLARES MARTIAL LAW IN AMERICA AS BIDEN DEPLOYS MILITARY TO U.S. STREETS 🔴🔴
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
506 views • 06/21/2023

Hundreds of military tanks have been deployed across the United States after the unelected globalist despot Klaus Schwab ordered Biden to “declare martial law” in order to “repair our global architecture and our global system” in America.

According to a WEF insider, Schwab is deeply concerned about Biden and the globalists losing their grip on power, as a series of scandals threatens to sink Biden’s reelection campaign, and more and more people continue waking up to the crimes of the globalist elite.

Massive military movements are being reported in multiple states across the US, while the mainstream media is working overtime to convince those who are reporting the activity that they are wrong and nothing is happening.


Source: The People's Voice


Shared from and subscribe to:

NEM721

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/


biblevaccine injuriesscripturegenocidenwoagenda 21frequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesvaccine deathsmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxhydrogelvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
