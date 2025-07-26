How the lethal mRNA injections destroy the immune system Club of Rome plan 'end game' 2025-07-26 13-27

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All links of articles used in this broadcast (they don't fit in the video description space of some platforms):
https://1drv.ms/w/c/0ee23e44f1d215c6/EVSLULzuKnZCqCkRWm5Xvx4BKPsUlPooRiDi685V745Gbw?e=6v8iUu
Donation if crypto are most welcome:
https://cointr.ee/perfectsociety
Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs - PMC
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9012513/
BREAKING STUDY: mRNA Injections Induce Severe, Long-Lasting Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer and Chronic Disease
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-study-mrna-injections-induce
BREAKING STUDY — COVID-19 mRNA Injections Dangerously Reprogram the Immune System, Increasing Infection Risk
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-study-covid-19-mrna-injections?utm_source=publication-search
BREAKING - Sixth Study Confirms Negative Efficacy of COVID-19 mRNA Injections
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-sixth-study-confirms-negative?utm_source=publication-search
BREAKING - Peer-Reviewed Manuscript Finds Irrefutable Evidence Supporting Immediate Market Withdrawal of COVID-19 "Vaccines"
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-peer-reviewed-study-finds-5f1
Human Immune System Reflects Relentless Production and Persistence of Spike Protein
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/human-immune-system-reflects-relentless?utm_source=publication-search
Immune Dysregulation in Autism Spectrum Disorder: What Do We Know about It?
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/immune-dysregulation-in-autism-spectrum?utm_source=publication-search
17 Ways mRNA Shots May Cause Cancer, According to Over 100 Studies
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/17-ways-mrna-shots-may-cause-cancer?utm_source=publication-search
Scientists Warn Millions Are HIV Positive Due to 'Tainted mRNA' in Food Supply
https://rumble.com/v67a02v-scientists-warn-millions-are-hiv-positive-due-to-tainted-mrna-in-food-suppl.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m
NEW SCIENCE SHOWS MRNA JABS WEAKEN THE IMMUNE SYSTEM
https://rumble.com/v5fpna5-new-science-shows-mrna-jabs-weaken-the-immune-system.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m
COVID jabs may cause PERMANENT damage to immune system, elevating risk of turbo cancer | Dr. Makis
https://rumble.com/v63wimp-covid-jabs-may-cause-permanent-damage-to-immune-system-elevating-risk-of-tu.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY: “IRREPARABLE DAMAGE” TO THE IMMUNE SYSTEM, THE WHO IS A JOKE
https://rumble.com/v10f8dd-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-irreparable-damage-to-the-immune-system-the-who-is-a-jo.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m
Vaccines Backfiring, Resulting in More Cases of COVID-19: Immune System Impaired with mRNA Shots
https://rumble.com/v6w457w-vaccines-backfiring-resulting-in-more-cases-of-covid-19-immune-system-impai.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m
Cancers Taking Off "Like Wildfire" - Dr. Ryan Cole Explains How the Shots Disrupt the Immune System
https://rumble.com/v11mz8n-cancers-taking-off-like-wildfire-dr.-ryan-cole-explains-how-the-shots-disru.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m
Ticking Time Bomb: Expert Says Bioweapons Injections Are Destroying Immune System
https://rumble.com/vpue9z-ticking-time-bomb-expert-says-bioweapons-injections-are-destroying-immune-s.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m
Permanent Disablement of Your Immune System | Dr Robert Malone
https://rumble.com/v6uq5nx-permanent-disablement-of-your-immune-system-dr-robert-malone.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m
mRNA Injections Deliberately Designed To Cause Blood Clots and Cause Immune System To Attack Itself
https://rumble.com/v3q4h8f-mrna-injections-deliberately-designed-to-cause-blood-clots-and-cause-immune.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m
Because 5G Is The Weapon Used To Induce Flu Like Symptoms To Trick Everyone Into Getting The Vaccine!
https://rumble.com/v3byom0-because-5g-is-the-weaponed-used-to-give-everyone-flu-like-symptoms-to-trick.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m