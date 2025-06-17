Hot Milk’s Jim Shaw - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 578

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup
Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Jim Shaw, guitarist/vocalist of the rock band, Hot Milk, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on "The Vamp Tour" with Magnolia Park, Savage Hands, and South Arcade. Hot Milk is currently supporting their upcoming album, Corporation P.O.P.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Gordon Smith Gatsby Offset (White Marble, P90s) - https://www.gordonsmithguitars.com/
Gordon Smith Gatsby Offset (Black, Humbuckers) - https://www.gordonsmithguitars.com/
Gordon Smith Deluxe (Purple, Lace Drop & Gain Pickups) - https://www.gordonsmithguitars.com/
Gordon Smith Deluxe (Black Burst, Custom + Lace Sensor Pickups) - https://www.gordonsmithguitars.com/
D’Addario NYXL Strings (.052–.111) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyJKro
InTune GP Picks (.73 mm) - https://intunegp.com/
Sennheiser EW Wireless System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/raBQx5
Neural DSP Quad Cortex - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POWyZX
Radial SW8 Interface Switcher - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kON0Xn
iConnectivity PlayAUDIO24 Interface - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/APGWDx
Universal Audio Interface - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/XmKYA4
CIOKS DC7 Power Supply - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/091Z7P
Mooer Baby Bomb Power Amp - https://www.mooeraudio.com/product/Baby-Bomb--54.html
Marshall 60B Cabinet - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N9mkDv
Sennheiser Wireless Mic System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K0WjLA
SE Electronics V7 Mic Capsule - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mO053q
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - May 6, 2025
Location - Concord Music Hall in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH HOT MILK:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/youlikehotmilk
Instagram - https://instagram.com/hotmilkhotmilk
Twitter - https://twitter.com/hotmilkhotmilk
FOLLOW US:
Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:25 Guitars
09:19 Rig
15:21 Microphone
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
Affiliate Disclosure:
Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!
00:00Introduction
00:25Guitars
09:19Rig
15:21Microphone