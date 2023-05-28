Dr.SHIVA 3 Reasons WHY Sardinians Live Over 100+

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA LIVE: 3 Reasons WHY Sardinians Live Over 100+
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: 3 Reasons WHY Sardinians Live Over 100+
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, provides a systems biology analysis of why Sardinians have the highest per capita of people living over 100.
Link to full post and transcript: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-3-reasons-why-sardinians-live-over-100/
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.
⋯ ∇∆