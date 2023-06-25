BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Somebody's Watching Me - a truthful internet fades away for the peasantry.
Biblical Solution
Biblical Solution
51 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 06/25/2023

There are many voices agreeing that the internet is soon to be very seriously shut down, more greatly censored, or at least heavily restricted on most of us.

Allow me to give a word of insight and advice:
"Hard copies of the most critical life preserving truths are about to become a most valuable commodity in the near times to come."
 
You may have food and other life support needs stored up, but what about evidence to convince your yet brainwashed neighbors that they should not stand with the tyrants and finger you as being a domestic terrorist with them, but that you are one who can help stop all of this madness for them with the truth?

Promised and Related links for today's video:

The Dvd Makes a Comeback:

Speak Every Man Truth To His Neighbor:

Workingman vs. Big Tech:



Keywords
off the gridcome out of herbiblical governancebe ye separate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy