HOW DO THE SIMPSONS 👁‍🗨 REALLY PREDICT EVERYTHING⁉️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
mrredpillz jokaqarmy - How do the Simpsons really predict everything
Source: https://x.com/JOKAQARMY1/status/1948952810298454315
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/4q2ben
Doesn't Matt Groenings, the creator of The Simpsons, have family history of freemasonry & with intelligence agencies? I remember thinking how bizarre it was that the episode called The Stonecutters was even made/shown, considering a lot of young kids were attracted to watching the show bc it was a cartoon, bc parents & older siblings watched, & bc it was pretty funny in a stupid way lolol. That & Family Guy. LOL.