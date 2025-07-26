BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HOW DO THE SIMPSONS 👁‍🗨 REALLY PREDICT EVERYTHING⁉️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
136 views • 1 month ago

mrredpillz jokaqarmy - How do the Simpsons really predict everything


Source: https://x.com/JOKAQARMY1/status/1948952810298454315


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/4q2ben


Doesn't Matt Groenings, the creator of The Simpsons, have family history of freemasonry & with intelligence agencies? I remember thinking how bizarre it was that the episode called The Stonecutters was even made/shown, considering a lot of young kids were attracted to watching the show bc it was a cartoon, bc parents & older siblings watched, & bc it was pretty funny in a stupid way lolol. That & Family Guy. LOL.


https://x.com/InThis2getherWW/status/1949126467012661269

Keywords
aipredictive programmingthe simpsonsmulti pronged attackseeding reality
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy