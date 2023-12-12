Create New Account
Michael Yon thinks Panama is falling- Yes the Supreme Court declared the copper mine unconstitutional but the local natives aren't buying it -they will keep the roads closed for awhile
Published 2 months ago

So how much money did the Governor make by approving that deal that is now dead on arrival ? Michael says there is not way he would move to panama. It is not a long term play for real estate investment anymore.  The Chinese Commies are coming to take everything away from you especially in Panama

michaelpanamayon

