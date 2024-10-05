💥impact Hole: Israeli bomb in the southern suburb of Beirut, presumably from the attempt to assassinate Hashem Safy Al-Deen, the potential successor of Martyr Hassan Nassrallah

💥🇱🇧 A place of impact for an israeli bomb in the southern suburb of Beirut, presumably from the attempt to assassinate Hashem Safy Al-Deen, the potential successor of Martyr Hassan Nassrallah.

Thumbnail, Beirut’s Dahyieh suburb during strike.

Read more here:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/10/5/hezbollah-loses-contact-with-senior-leader-hashem-safieddine-sources

Adding:

Iran Asks Russia for Help Over Possible Israeli Attack, New York Times

Iran asked Russia for satellite intelligence cooperation before the Israeli strike, according to two Iranian officials familiar with the war planning and not authorized to speak publicly.

Adding:

The Israeli bombings on Friday claimed 25 lives, with 127 people injured, according to Lebanon's Emergency Response Center.







