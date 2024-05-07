BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healing Kitchen Episode 4
Jeybee Enterprise
Jeybee Enterprise
26 views • 12 months ago

You’re going to learn about healing dishes and culinary remedies for a whole spectrum of brainy issues. 

We’ll explore nutrient-dense superfoods for the cognitive challenges that many of us struggle with - like brain fog, poor memory, lack of clarity and focus, ADHD, depression and feelings of being scattered. 

You'll also witness some "wonder-herbs" and mushrooms that can repair more serious neurological challenges and regenerate new brain tissue.

PLUS, you will hear amazing healing stories from real people who overcame all odds and reversed severe conditions using foods and other natural medicines. Very powerful stuff.

Western medicine offers precious little help for neurodegenerative conditions. In that paradigm, a diagnosis is often a life sentence. They say there is “no cure” for certain brain conditions... Well, this episode might just change their minds.

healingdetoxmedicinepuritykindnesslife-changingnew hope
