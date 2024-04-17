Important Solution on the Planet | Dr. Brenda Bernhardt

What if there was an inexpensive disinfectant you could make at home that had no known resistance by any pathogen on the planet and helped speed healing of wounds dramatically?





Brenda discusses:





What if – there was one solution that as a disinfectant worked on any surface from vegetables to countertops to your skin and was gentle enough to spritz in a wound?

What if – that same one solution killed every pathogen: bacteria, virus and fungi and there was no known resistance to it in over 100 years of use?

What if – the same one solution could be used as wound care support, resolve infections AND cut healing time dramatically?

What if you could make this one solution at home for pennies?

Come learn about this miraculous God-given solution!





This product is on W.H.O.’s Essential Medicines List for SARS Cov2.





