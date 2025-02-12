Zionist Threats on West Bank: Tulkarm & Jenin will look like Jabalia & Shujaiya. Nablus & Ramallah will look like Rafah & Khan Younis

"Tulkarm and Jenin will look like Jabalia and Shujaiya. Nablus and Ramallah will look like Rafah and Khan Younis."

During a press conference on Monday, far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich threatened Palestinians in the occupied West Bank with a Gaza-like fate.

Smotrich also called for the end of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, adding that "the time has come to occupy the Gaza Strip."



