Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mayorkas Facing Impeachment Over National Security Fallout at Border | Sekulow
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
65 views
Published a month ago

American Center for Law and Justice | Mayorkas Facing Impeachment Over National Security Fallout at Border

The House Homeland Security Committee held its first impeachment hearing for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over rampant illegal immigration amid the border crisis. Also, don’t forget the deadly threat to national security stemming from fentanyl coming across the border – Americans are dying at shocking rates from fentanyl.

https://rumble.com/v46a6c0-mayorkas-facing-impeachment-over-national-security-fallout-at-border.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=32

Keywords
dhsimpeachmentnational security threatacljsec mayorkas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket