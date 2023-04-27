THE CHEMTRAIL THAT JUST DOESN'T LEAVE -- WELSHPOOL WALES

31 views • 04/27/2023

Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

6th, are you seeing it...

1st of the spray...2nd, for what it's worth...

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.