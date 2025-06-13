Ashes of War The Dangers of AI keeps growing onto a major war

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Bannon & Other Top Geopolitical/Military Experts Warn The World Is Hurdling Toward A New Catastrophic Nuclear World War That Could End Civilization As We Know It In This Must-Watch Breakdown/Analysis, Alex Jones Lays Out The Latest NATO-Backed Attacks Inside Russia & Against The Kerch Bridge, Designed To Derail Trump's Peace Initiatives