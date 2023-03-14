© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2baety1e5e
3/12/2023 Miles Guo: all Chinese people would be involved after the investigation of the origin of CCP virus and vaccine disaster, including overseas Chinese; those oversea Chinese people who have helped the CCP set up underground police station(s) would be doomed …
#EuropeanUniversities #JapaneseafterWWII #OverseaChineseAssociations #OverseaCCPpolice
3/12/2023 文贵直播：病毒溯源、疫苗灾难会牵连所有的中国人，包括海外华人；帮助过中共的海外华人会更惨。。。
#欧洲大学 #二战后日侨 #海外同乡会 #海外中共黑警