Upon the Cross!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This hymn of praise came to me 7 minutes after 7 in the morning on the weekend of the 7th day of June 2025, on the second day thereof. According to the MuseScore website, it is 7x8 seconds long. It's speed is ♩ = 70. That means 21 7's connected to one hymn.
Many of my hymns can be found at https://www.musescore.com/billsey
#Mercy, #Grace, #Love