RT News - April 23 2025 2PM GMT
April 23, 2025

rt.com



The US threatens to quit the Ukraine peace process unless a deal is made today during talks in London. But Kiev rejects Washington's reported terms ahead of the meeting. Russia says it does not view the US proposal as an ultimatum while also reiterating its refusal to allow any NATO troops into the conflict zone. Opposition to Vladimir Zelensky mounts in South Africa on the eve of his visit to the country. A prominent politician tells us the Ukrainian is seeking support after falling out of favour with Washington. Ahead of a new round of nuclear programme talks with the US Iran sends its top diplomat to Beijing, where he hails China and Russia for supporting the Islamic Republic.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

