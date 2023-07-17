BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Woe To The Inhabiters Of The Earth And Sea / 4th Industrial Revolution / Mystery Babylon
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
71 views • 07/17/2023

My son and I got jokes from listening parts of this video over again. I love to laugh especially at the devil. Fighting a battle against God and us and he has already lost with an eternal destiny for the lake of fire even before we were born. It is share spiritual ignorance why he deceives most people because our carnal mind cannot understand spiritual things to enable us to effectively fight against the fallen angels to save our soul. Real Bittersweet.


2 Peter 2:4 KJV Bible

“For if God spared not the angels that sinned, but cast them down to hell, and delivered them into chains of darkness, to be reserved unto judgment;”

