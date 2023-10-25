Another Thing About Reparations - RFK Jr is a White Fool

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK Jr wants the blcts to know another thing about himself and his
reparations scam... This dunderhead thinks the blcts want to hear him
talk and talk and talk about how he's such a white savior and how he's
done so much for all the blcts because RFK Jr is a white fool.
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfre...
#rfkjr #reparations #whitefool #whitetrash #racebaiter #stealing #votes #rfk2024info #covid #covidmandates #rfk #rfk24 #rfk2024 #rfkjr24 #rfkjr2024 #RobertFKennedyJr #RobertFKennedyJr24 #RobertFKennedyJr2024 #kennedy24 #kennedy2024 #rfkforpresident #rfk4prez #rfkjrforpresident #rfkjr4prez #2024election #election2024