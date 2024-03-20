Ken Paxton: Appeals Court striking down immigration law is crazy procedure

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Appeals Court striking down immigration law is crazy procedure: Ken Paxton | Carl Higbie FRONTLINE | On Wednesday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton slams the Appeals Court putting the Texas immigration law on hold again despite the Supreme Court's ruling upholding the law.