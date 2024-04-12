GALACTIC WISDOM CONFERENCE NOW JUST $30!

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
31 views • 04/12/2024

Hello Friends! In this Out of this World Radio show, I talk about the Ascension and how the Solar Eclipse is driving out all the negatives from Earth, so we can all ascend into the higher dimensions! As part of this, I am having my 10th annual Galactic Wisdom Conference this weekend on April 13th and 14th, 2024 with some of the world’s most famous scientists, healers, film directors, and psychics, including Professor Jerry Pollack of the University of Washington on his new theory of atoms, Dr. Ervin Laszlo (Nobel Prize nominee) on his new books on the Ascension, and Judy Cali (Famous Psychic) and Dr. Lee Merritt, and other famous healers and psychics, including myself (Ted Mahr) on the ascension and how we can all make this world a much better and happier place! The cost for the conference is just $30 if you register today on April 12th!  And you can watch all speakers for up to six months after the Conference!  See: www.galacticwisdcomconference.com or email Ted at: [email protected] I hope you all can listen to this amazing, wonderful conference! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted

ascensionufosetsnew earthdr lee merrittgalactic wisdom conferencejudy cali
