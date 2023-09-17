JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20230917 - Just Wait for the Lord

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Farag
Prophecy Update 2023-09-17
Just Wait for the Lord
Pastor JD talks about redirecting our attention back on the Lord, as we wait for the Lord, and on the Lord, and explains its importance in terms of Bible prophecy.
Transcripts, Links and Chart available at source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys4emtrazJtP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=