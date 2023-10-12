“Glory to the martyrs,” chanted Palestinian activists at the Univ of Wisconsin yesterday.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greg Price posted...
“Glory to the martyrs,” chanted Palestinian activists at the University of Wisconsin yesterday.
The left tells us neo-Nazis are hidden around every corner in America yet it’s college campuses holding rallies openly cheering on the murder of Jews.
