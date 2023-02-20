Judicial Watch Weekly Update | Biden Balloon Fiasco, Court Martial General Milley?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Biden Balloon Fiasco, Court Martial General Milley? Trump Praises Judicial Watch!
Judicial Watch President @TomFitton discusses President Biden's handling of Chinese spy balloons over U.S. airspace, the actions of General Mark Milley. Plus, President Trump praises Judicial Watch, and see Fitton and Judicial Watch at CPAC 2023! WATCH NOW!
READ D.C. Public Schools Social Studies Standards:
https://osse.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/osse/page_content/attachments/OSSE%20Social%20Studies%20Standards%20Draft%20for%20Public%20Comment.pdf
SUPPORT OUR WORK https://www.judicialwatch.org/donate/thank-youtube/
VISIT OUR WEBSITE http://www.judicialwatch.org