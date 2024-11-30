Panel on Congressional UFO Hearings, Plus Views on Mantis Beings – Part 1 of 2

The panel discussion on Nov. 20, 2024 covered various topics, including experiences with reptilians, Mantis beings, and the potential existence of a human hybridization program by extraterrestrials (ETs). Participants shared personal encounters with Mantis beings, describing them as loving and supportive. The conversation also touched on the UAP and UFO hearings in the House and Senate, with some expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of direct answers from panelists. The discussion highlighted the need for more inclusive hearings that include contactees and researchers to provide comprehensive information. The panelists also speculated on the nature and intent of the hybridization program, suggesting it might involve enhancing human consciousness and abilities.

Thank you to April for making the thumbnail image.

Outline

Discussion on Reptilians and Session Feedback

• Speaker 5 inquires about Brian's thoughts on the session about reptilians.

• Speaker 1 mentions different views on reptilians, referencing David Icke's thesis.

Questions for Brian

• Brian reads three questions: thoughts on House and Senate UAP hearings, human hybridization program, and contact experiences.

Mantis Beings and Session Misunderstanding

• Kevin suggests providing information for future hearings, including researchers and individuals with specific knowledge.

• Speaker 2 emphasizes the importance of including contactees and researchers in future hearings.

Rebecca Renfroes's Experience and Hybridization Program

• Rebecca shares her experience with a Mantis being as a child.

• Aurora discusses a recent article about NASA researching beings and the regurgitation of old information.

• Aurora mentions the hybridization program being discussed in Congress and the potential for contactees to inform the public.

• Aurora notes the shift in focus from UFOs as a threat to the hybridization program.

Dave Graham's Background and Mantis Beings

• Dave Graham introduces himself as a regression therapist with experiences in past lives and spirit release.

• Dave shares his thoughts on the political leaders and their resistance to change.

• Dave discusses the importance of movements focused on service to others.

• Dave mentions the Mantis beings' role in group meditations and their overseeing role in various groups.

Kevin Brigg's Observations and Mantis Beings

• Brian finds the House hearing better than the Senate and admission of government possession of crash videos and bodies.

• Kevin emphasizes the need for an experiencer to represent the extraterrestrial side in Congressional hearings.

• Brian comments on the public conversation about the hybrid program and the importance of media coverage.

• Brian introduces the next question about the nature of Mantis beings.

Rebecca Renfroe's Mantis Encounter and Hybridization Program

• Rebecca shares her experience with a Mantis being as a child and her willingness to explore her mother's potential involvement in a hybridization program.

• Aurora describes her telepathic communication with Mantis beings and the positive emotions associated with these encounters.

• Aurora shares her experience of being downloaded with information by a Mantis being and the enhancement of her telepathic abilities.

• Aurora recounts a recent encounter with a Mantis being outside her door and the confirmation it provided.

Dave Graham's Group Meditation and Mantis Beings

• Dave shares his experience in a group meditation focused on the colony stones and the awareness of Mantis beings.

• Dave discusses his work in regression with clients who have lived on other planets and the motives behind these experiences.

• Dave mentions a client with feline features who communicated with a Mantis being.

• Dave emphasizes the importance of understanding the souls' experiences and the role of Mantis beings in these experiences.

Kevin Brigg's Dream and Hybridization Program

• Kevin shares a recent dream about a hybridization program with Mantis beings and Grays overseeing it.

• Kevin emphasizes the importance of dream state communications and the modality of contact.

• Brian suggests that the UFO phenomenon is about the human hybridization project and the upgrading of homo sapiens to the new human.

Final Thoughts on Mantis Beings and Hybridization Program

• Rebecca expresses excitement about the positive reports on Mantis beings and the importance of sharing this information.

• Aurora shares her experience of feeling pregnant without being so and the vivid dreams about a place with books for children.

• Dave discusses the concept of time in extraterrestrial experiences and the importance of understanding these experiences.

• Dave mentions the widespread experience of having lives on other planets and the need to dig deeper into these experiences.