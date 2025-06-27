Christians and the State of the World: What Can We Do? with Jiovanne Del Cristo (Part 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/christians-and-state-world-what-can-we-do-jiovanne-del-cristo-part-1
More about Entertainment: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/entertainment
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
-------
Gary: Welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7, a radio ministry of The Berean Call featuring T.A. McMahon. I’m Gary Carmichael. Thanks for tuning in. In today’s program, Tom begins a two-part series with guest, Jiovanne Del Cristo. Here’s TBC Executive Director, Tom McMahon.
Tom: Thanks, Gary. Today on our program and next week, as well, I welcome back to the program Jiovanne Del Cristo. He ministers at the Living Word [Church], which is a Bible-centered bilingual church in Miami, Florida.
Jio, thanks for joining me on Search the Scriptures 24/7.
Jio: Thank you so much for the invitation, and it’s a pleasure and privilege to be back on with you.