8935 views • 04/02/2023

So the levels of censorship have gone even deeper.  We’ve just been censored on Rumble, the supposedly free speech platform, not once, not twice but three times in the last couple of months.  I’m going to walk you through my own analysis of what I think is being censored, and why its being censored. This is an important update because I’m trying to show you what I think it is that they don’t want you to see.  You know censorship kills people and I’ll explain that more towards the end of the video. Free speech is literally a matter of life and death.  

Read Full Blog Post here: https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2023/04/02/what-they-dont-want-you-to-see/

The Three Censored Videos:

Environmental Democide -Hope and Val https://rumble.com/v2ficsy-premeditated-d-e-m-o-c-i-d-e-hope-and-val.html 


Quantum Chemical Warfare- Hope and Tivon
https://rumble.com/v2c6lgw-exposed-quantum-chemical-warfare-hope-and-tivon.html

Satan Summoning His Legions Todd Callender and Dr Lee Vliet
https://rumble.com/v2a5ano-satan-summoning-his-legions-todd-callender-and-dr.-lee-vliet.html

 
Our Book Forbidden Tech http://www.forbiddentech.website

Our EMF Protection Products: http://www.ftwproject.com 


Please Support these Atlernative Media Outlets:

SGT Report https://sgtreport.com/ 
Maria Zeee of Zeemedia https://zeeemedia.com/
Dr. Jane Ruby https://drjaneruby.com/ 
Mark Attwood Show https://themarkattwoodshow.com/ 
Brighteon and Mike Adams https://www.brighteon.com/ 
Ann Vandersteel and the Zelenko Foundation https://www.zfreedomfoundation.org/ 
JWTV https://www.youtube.com/Jworkoutstv 
Todd Callendar and Vaxxchoice.com https://www.vaxxchoice.com/
HolisticHealth Uncensored Health News https://www.holistichealthonline.info/ 

















