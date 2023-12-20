Facets of Divine Love Path – Absolute Truth, Staying in Your Truth and Integrity, Turn the Other Cheek, Self-Love, Disconnection and Zenning Out from Emotions, How to Release Emotions

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/thM2r6pBzJk

20090927 Overview of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe S2P1





Cut:

08m57s - 14m43s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************













“IF YOU STAY IN YOUR TRUTH, YOU ARE HAVING MORE INTEGRITY. AND INTEGRITY IS A VERY VERY IMPORTANT PART OF YOUR PROGRESSION. BUT JUST BECAUSE YOU’RE STAYING IN YOUR TRUTH, IT DOESN’T MEAN THAT YOUR TRUTH IS GOD’S TRUTH ABOUT A CERTAIN ISSUE.”

@ 09m45s





“SELF-LOVE DOESN’T COMPROMISE LOVE OF THE OTHER”.

@ 11m33s





“EMOTIONS NEED TO BE FULLY EXPERIENCED IN ORDER TO BE RELEASED.”

@ 14m35s



