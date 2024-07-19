BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SOMETHING WICKED INDEED: EVIDENCE OF WHAT IS NORMALLY INDOOR PLANT ANOMALIES HAPPENING OUTDOORS
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
345 views • 10 months ago

Well, it's happening folks...

My years of plant consulting, outdoor growing, Indoor growing, greenhouse growing and it being my job to spot anomalies in lighting and plants in particular, there's things we only see indoors that we re starting to observe OUTDOORS... these are some easy ones that you can walk outside and also observe. It's just that, until someone like me points it out AND EXPLAINS what you're seeing, you wouldn't even think twice about it. And along this path, I look to hard tangible evidence that we aren't just "all crazy". What are you seeing in your area? Hit meeeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
foodusanwoclimatebidensurvivefamineprepare
