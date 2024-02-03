BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How leftists will DESTROY ‘Democracy’ to ‘protect’ it against Trump
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
40 views • 02/03/2024

Glenn Beck


Feb 1, 2024


“The fix is in. To ‘protect democracy,’ democracy is already being canceled," journalist Matt Taibbi writes. Glenn reads from Taibbi's piece in Racket News, which reviews how the anti-Trump crowd is using public-private partnerships and lawfare to try and keep former president Donald Trump out of the White House. While these groups are fear mongering that Donald Trump will give himself emergency powers and clear the government and military of all dissenters, Glenn points out that this is exactly what the Biden administration is already trying to do. And what's coming in the next year may be even worse: "These people have no intention of following the people’s will.”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMibPRmdyao

Keywords
trumpleftistspresidentfear mongeringglenn beckdestroydemocracyplotprotectemergency powerslawfarematt taibbipublic-private partnerships
