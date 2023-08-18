Armies and Debts and Taxes. Oh My!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The founders warned us - over and over and over again - about the dangers to liberty from war. As James Madison put it, war gives us armies, which lead to debts and taxes. This trifecta makes up the “known instruments for putting the many under the domination of the few.”
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: August 18, 2023