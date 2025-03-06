Why Did Jesus Have to Die? | Understanding the True Purpose of Redemption

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever wondered, "What exactly does it mean to be redeemed by God?" In today's powerful message, we dive deep into the biblical concept of redemption. Drawing inspiration from scripture and the timeless hymn by Fannie Crosby, Pastor Roderick Webster explains what it truly means to live a redeemed life. You'll discover what God redeemed us from, the purpose behind our redemption, and how to live a life that glorifies God. Whether you're seeking clarity about faith, or simply want to deepen your spiritual walk, this message is for you.
In this video, you'll learn:
What the Bible says about redemption (1 Peter 1:18, Ephesians 2:2-3).
The danger of living by traditions rather than truth.
How redemption transforms your lifestyle.
Ways to glorify God in daily life (1 Corinthians 6:19-20).
God's ultimate plan for our redemption and glorified bodies.
00:00Introduction and Greetings
00:31The Concept of Redemption
00:34Fannie Crosby's Testimony
01:19Scriptural Basis for Redemption
01:53Traditions and Redemption
02:41Purpose of Redemption
04:46Living a Holy Life
05:20Glorifying God in Our Lives
07:36Redemption from Sin's Destruction
08:49Future Redemption and Glorified Bodies
11:06Conclusion and Final Thoughts