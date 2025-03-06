Why Did Jesus Have to Die? | Understanding the True Purpose of Redemption

Have you ever wondered, "What exactly does it mean to be redeemed by God?" In today's powerful message, we dive deep into the biblical concept of redemption. Drawing inspiration from scripture and the timeless hymn by Fannie Crosby, Pastor Roderick Webster explains what it truly means to live a redeemed life. You'll discover what God redeemed us from, the purpose behind our redemption, and how to live a life that glorifies God. Whether you're seeking clarity about faith, or simply want to deepen your spiritual walk, this message is for you.



In this video, you'll learn:



What the Bible says about redemption (1 Peter 1:18, Ephesians 2:2-3).

The danger of living by traditions rather than truth.

How redemption transforms your lifestyle.

Ways to glorify God in daily life (1 Corinthians 6:19-20).

God's ultimate plan for our redemption and glorified bodies.