Tubular Worlds II (1998, PC)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tubular Worlds II is a firstperson shooter developed by German company Megadream Software and published by Austrian company Bmm Gesellschaft f. moderne Medien.
While the game is a successor to Tubular Worlds, there is hardly any connection. There is no story given, you only get informed after beating the game that you defeated some evil aliens. The gameplay switched from horizontally scrolling shoot'em up to frstperson shooter. You can can duck, jump, look up and down, and fire. There seems to be no items, no power-ups and no other weapons except the one you have. If you get destroyed, you start the current level again.