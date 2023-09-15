



Women in the US Military: Destroying Womanhood

Simultaneously, within the U.S. military, significant strides were made regarding the roles of women in combat. Historically, women's roles in the military were largely limited to support functions, nursing, and administrative roles. However, as the demands of modern warfare evolved, so did the roles of women within the military. In recent years, the United States expanded opportunities for women, allowing them to serve in combat roles and according to a ruling, eligible for the draft. This progressive shift recognizes the eugenics agenda to control birthing (defile them with pokes) and blood.

Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan and Drugs

Before 2001, when the Taliban controlled parts of Afghanistan, they actively burned poppy fields as part of their strict interpretation of Islamic law, which prohibited the cultivation of opium poppies for the production of heroin. However, following the U.S. invasion, the dynamics of the region shifted. Many Afghan farmers turned to poppy cultivation as it provided a lucrative income source compared to other crops. The opium trade became a major source of revenue for warlords, insurgent groups, and especially our government. Pat Tillman and many other blew the whistle. This vcast unlocks the drug trade and transition of government NWO police power to China.

As the United States withdrew its forces from Afghanistan, a significant concern arose regarding the military equipment and weaponry left behind. This equipment included vehicles, weapons, ammunition, and communication systems. The U.S. withdrawal led to the rapid takeover of the Afghan government by the Taliban, who subsequently gained control of much of this military hardware. The real reason the USA left is to abandon the poppy fields since synthetic opioids are taking over. Plus China and the BRICS nations win as the NOW police and eventually the financial system. The USA military is being stripped of power with non Biblical principles and waste.

Proverbs 31 and Gender Roles

Proverbs 31, in the Bible's Old Testament, is often cited in discussions about gender roles and the attributes of "a woman of valor." It describes a woman who is diligent, resourceful, and strong, emphasizing her contribution to her family and community. The real war and conspiracy is against God’s DNA creation and his design. Now, the satanic elite want to sacrifice your daughters for war and take them away from rising kids. The state wants your kids. God’s design is for men to fight wars often described as men of valor (obviously). The term "men of valor" appears multiple times in the King James Version (KJV) of the Bible, and it is often used to describe individuals who displayed exceptional courage, strength, and honor in various contexts mostly war. These men were admired for their bravery, leadership, and willingness to stand up for what they believed in. Here are a few notable examples of "men of valor" in the KJV:

Gideon (Judges 6-8): Gideon was a judge of Israel who is often referred to as a "man of valor." He is best known for leading a small group of Israelite soldiers in a victorious battle against the Midianite army, demonstrating remarkable faith and courage.