Burn Back Better with Shelby Hosana

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
November 7, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/burnbackbetter/
Shelby Hosana, co-founder of Unjected.com, joins us to discuss her new book, Burn Back Better, detailing her experience on Maui during the recent Lahaina fire and what the investigation so far has uncovered about the dark agenda behind the tragic events of August 8, 2023.