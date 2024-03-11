© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FBI Director ADMITS 'Dangerous Threats' Are Crossing The Border Into U.S | Christopher Wray: "Certainly we have had dangerous individuals enter the United States... We are seeing a wide array of very dangerous threats that emanate from the border."