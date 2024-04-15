Suicides Up! Why?

A new report shows that the number of suicides in the USA broke a record in 2022 that was surpassed with a new record in 2023. Many 'experts' have no answers for why this is occurring. Suicides have gone up since the FCC approved 988 as the national suicide prevention telephone number. What are factors that seem to contribute to increased suicides? Do 52% of Americans report loneliness? Are more Americans depressed than before? Do more despair of death? What about the influence of religion, marriage, and family? Does money make success? What is truth? Does the Bible speak about how to be happy? What about reliance on God? What about the LGBTQ influence? Has social media increased suicide rates among young men and women? Why? Should you talk with people who say they are considering suicide? What, according to the International Association for Suicide Prevention, are tips to help you assist those who are suicidal? Does suicide end existence according to the Bible? Why did God create anything? Why did God make you? What is your purpose? What about the purpose of everyone else? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie discuss these topics.





