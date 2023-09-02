Tragedy in Maui: How Left-Wing Government FAILED Hawaiians | Glenn TV | Ep 299

Aug 31



Each failure that led to the Maui wildfire disaster – lack of emergency sirens, failure to turn off power in high winds, fire hydrants running dry, no cell phone alerts, no evacuation plan – ALL happened 5 years ago in West Maui. But the government did NOTHING to fix anything.





The Maui wildfire tragedy is a microcosm of the failure of progressive government everywhere. This failure is tragically ironic because the core tenet of Democrats – at least according to how they market themselves – is that their government is always there for the people.





Glenn reveals how the policy priorities of Democrats ensure that in an emergency like the one the town of Lahaina faced recently, the system fails people when they need it most. So far, 115 people have lost their lives, with perhaps as many as 1,000 still missing.





This is the worst American fire disaster in over a century and the deadliest disaster in Hawaii since Pearl Harbor. There's still a lot we don't know about the Maui wildfires. But there's one thing we do know — climate change did not cause this fire. Glenn gives you the FACTS of what actually happened on Maui and who's REALLY to blame.





Because the same progressives who want to convince YOU that it's all about climate change are the ones who set Maui up for DISASTER. Plus, he speaks to Mercury One’s executive director, J.P. Decker, who was on the ground in Maui to get the TRUTH about what the survivors are saying.





If you want the government to do less, we need to do more. You can donate to help Maui residents here: https://mercuryone.org/









