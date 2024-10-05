NWO: Myron Fagan on the Rothschild dynasty and the three world wars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Sergeant Major and Dani Paso
"The
question of how and why the United Nations is the crux of the great
conspiracy to destroy the sovereignty of the United States and the
enslavement of the American people with a U.N. One-World Dictatorship
is a complete and unknown mystery to the vast majority of the
American people." -- Myron C. Fagan, 1967
It
just so happens that the fake WAR ON TERROR is World War III. It is
being waged by use of covert intelligence & deep state agents
pulling off false flag events by use of crisis actors and
disinformation, and then the fake mainstream media pushes those lies
as teLIEvision programming.
The governments of the world are ALL in on it together (any nation that belongs to the UN); it is the governments and politicians against the people (citizen slaves).
Please
don't stay UNCONSCIOUS too much longer! The government is NOT your
friend.
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington