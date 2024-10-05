NWO: Myron Fagan on the Rothschild dynasty and the three world wars

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





"The question of how and why the United Nations is the crux of the great conspiracy to destroy the sovereignty of the United States and the enslavement of the American people with a U.N. One-World Dictatorship is a complete and unknown mystery to the vast majority of the American people." -- Myron C. Fagan, 1967





It just so happens that the fake WAR ON TERROR is World War III. It is being waged by use of covert intelligence & deep state agents pulling off false flag events by use of crisis actors and disinformation, and then the fake mainstream media pushes those lies as teLIEvision programming.



The governments of the world are ALL in on it together (any nation that belongs to the UN); it is the governments and politicians against the people (citizen slaves).





Please don't stay UNCONSCIOUS too much longer! The government is NOT your friend.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington