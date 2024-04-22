© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Distributing Food Items To Displaced Families In Tents
Ideas and works of art
توزيع المساعدات على اهلنا في مخيم النصيرات في غزة | سلام من اطفال غزة لكم 🌹 شكرا للمتبرعين
Distributing aid to our people in Nuseirat camp in Gaza Greetings from the children of Gaza to you. Thank you to the donors