Woke Bud Light and Big Corporations Declare War on Conservative Consumers with Transvestites | The Battle for Vaccine Victims Continues | CC Blakeman, Dan Watkins, Kelley Collins, Michael Hamilton

For too many years the effects of social justice have swept the nation undermining traditional values. As DEI continues to permeate every facet of business the nation grows weary from its virtue signalers.

Yet, it's far more sinister than people realize. These campaigns to thrust the minority of voices to national standing is meant to completely eradicate traditional conservative values. Its main target is to marginalize Christians and set them up for annihilation.

This may sound like hyperbole but it isn't. This is the purpose of the transvestite movement. They want to rid the world of Christians and set up a state void of morals and dearly held values. You will worship the government. That shall be your god.

The boycott of Bud Light after Dylan Mulvaney became the brand ambassador shows a growing anger of people tired of these movements. We will discover, though, that people have long allowed this to occur and their abilities to stick with boycotting are not as strong as they claim.

We must stand strong on this. Even when they pay simple word service to you they should suffer the consequences of what they've done. This behavior is not a simple matter of a bad choice. This is a war against you and they deliberately intend to profit from it. They do not care about you.

Will Americans really change course? We examine this and exhort those who will listen to move forward upon it.





