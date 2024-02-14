The more you tell them not to subscribe the more they seem to want to 😅 6K For Psinergy On Odysee - We are going to double the numbers this year co'intel has fully exposed themselves 🤐

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Follow Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel:
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f?view=content
.
Telegram P.D.F. D.L.: https://t.me/PsinergyPDF/14
.
.
Genachowski Remarks on Unleashing Spectrum for Medical Body Area Networks - F.C.C. 2012
https://rumble.com/v4c07w9-february-7-2024.html
.
2015 Enabling Covert Body Area Network using Electro-Quasistatic Human Body Communication
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x
.
Cyberphysical systems (CPSs) are perceived as the pivotal enabler for a new era of real-time Internet-based communication and collaboration among value-chain participants, e.g., devices, systems, organizations, and humans
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/7883993
.
2015 CORONA: A Coordinate and Routing system for
Nanonetworks
https://www.google.com/search?q=CORONA%3A+A+Coordinate+and+Routing+system+for%0D%0ANanonetworks&sca_esv=602175580&sxsrf=ACQVn08g47XTgxEFTAP-GKN20FNz3s2Kiw%3A1706465023931&source=hp&ei=_5a2Zd2TNsWh5NoP1J-lkAo&oq=CORONA%3A+A+Coordinate+and+Routing+system+for%0D%0ANanonetworks&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCI4Q09ST05BOiBBIENvb3JkaW5hdGUgYW5kIFJvdXRpbmcgc3lzdGVtIGZvcgpOYW5vbmV0d29ya3NImRpQzxNYzxNwAXgAkAEAmAHCAaABwgGqAQMwLjG4AQPIAQD4AQL4AQGoAg_CAgcQIxjqAhgn&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#ip=1
.
2020: Modelling and Implementation of Complex Systems.
EECORONA: Energy Efficiency Coordinate and Routing System for Nanonetworks https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-030-58861-8_2
.
2017 SENSE.nano Symposium: Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona for Sensors, Michael Strano - MIT.nano "CORONA PHASE MOLECULAR RECOGNITION"
https://rumble.com/v4am98u-january-31-2024.html
.
An Energy Balance Clustering Routing Protocol for Intra-Body Wireless Nanosensor Networks CORONA - NIH PMC 2019
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6891516/
(VIDEO) https://rumble.com/v4d2cq0-february-12-2024.html
.
CORONA Nanonetworks
https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eurekaselect.com%2Fimages%2Fgraphical-abstract%2Fcdt%2F20%2F8%2F001.jpg&tbnid=fL6B24EUAht_aM&vet=1&imgrefurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eurekaselect.com%2Farticle%2F95810&docid=P435HZqrASxcFM&w=523&h=400&source=sh%2Fx%2Fim%2Fm4%2F2&kgs=dff8e5494271e65b#vhid=fL6B24EUAht_aM&vssid=l
.
The Perspective on Bio-Nano Interface Technology for Covid-19
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnano.2020.586250/full