NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 05/17/2023
1
4 views • 05/18/2023
New Mexico is not a poor state now, but the people are, because of the politicians like MLG, Gabe Vasquez, Tim Keller and Raul Torrez, who are the problem, not the solution. But this will not change until the people wake up and vote them out of office. And that change is coming. Slowly but surely, it is coming. Even the ABQ Journal, a liberal rag, has noticed that in headlines.
