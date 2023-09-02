© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The HighWire with Del Bigtree (02/09/23)
DANGER IN THE SKIES-
FAA Lowers Bar on Heart Health For Pilots?; Medical Tyrants Caught on Camera; Pfizer Caught Shifting Goalposts, Again; New Legislation Targets CDC, WHO Overreach; Cochrane Review Shows Masks Didn’t Work, But this Vitamin Does; How Did Del Get So Fit?
Guests: Josh Yoder, Dr. Thomas Levy, Dr. Randall Johns, Dr. Rob Vasquez