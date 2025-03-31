Humility and Obedience are Evidence of a Deep Understanding of the Gospel - William Farley





Nobody thinks they need humility, but it may be the one thing people need the most! In fact, humility is the premier Biblical virtue from which all other virtues proceed. Therefore, cultivating a sense of humility is incredibly important for the Christian. William Farley is a retired pastor and the author of Gospel Powered Humility. He explains how everything God does in our lives is to humble us. He also talks about how if Christians fail to grow in humility, they should take a second look at their walk with the Lord. Everything we do proceeds from our sense of humility, whether we are parenting, working, or cultivating relationships with those around us. Arrogance lurks behind every act of disobedience, but humility is the driving force behind obedience, William says. Humility is the least-emphasized virtue in the church, but it may be the most important.









TAKEAWAYS





The most important thing you can do to demonstrate humility for your kids is to love your spouse and demonstrate humility for them





Humility is necessary for both conversation and sanctification





Reaching toward humility is when we try to see ourselves as God sees us





Nobody thinks they need humility, but we all do and many of us think we are humble, when we are not









