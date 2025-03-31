Humility and Obedience are Evidence of a Deep Understanding of the Gospel - William Farley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Nobody thinks they need humility, but it may be the one thing people need the most! In fact, humility is the premier Biblical virtue from which all other virtues proceed. Therefore, cultivating a sense of humility is incredibly important for the Christian. William Farley is a retired pastor and the author of Gospel Powered Humility. He explains how everything God does in our lives is to humble us. He also talks about how if Christians fail to grow in humility, they should take a second look at their walk with the Lord. Everything we do proceeds from our sense of humility, whether we are parenting, working, or cultivating relationships with those around us. Arrogance lurks behind every act of disobedience, but humility is the driving force behind obedience, William says. Humility is the least-emphasized virtue in the church, but it may be the most important.
TAKEAWAYS
The most important thing you can do to demonstrate humility for your kids is to love your spouse and demonstrate humility for them
Humility is necessary for both conversation and sanctification
Reaching toward humility is when we try to see ourselves as God sees us
Nobody thinks they need humility, but we all do and many of us think we are humble, when we are not
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Answers in Genesis (get 10% off with code AIGCCM10): https://bit.ly/AIGCCM
Gospel-Powered Humility book: https://amzn.to/3DUzDsf
🔗 CONNECT WITH WILLIAM FARLEY
Website: https://williampfarley.com/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
MasterPeace: https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
ARTZA (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.artzabox.com/#rfsn=TINA
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/