RT News - February 3 2025 2PM GMT

February 3, 2025

rt.com





'Just a ball of worms' - Elon Musk calls to wipe out the US Agency for International Development - an institution known for its efforts to remap the world through coups and chaos. South Africa firmly dismisses Donald Trump's threats to cut off US funding to Pretoria and defends its new land grab law. Panama backs out of renewing its participation in China’s Belt and Road Initiative following threats from the US Secretary of State on his first trip overseas.









