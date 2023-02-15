BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A foundational return to individual liberty through Constitutional training | Ep. 4
We The Patriots USA
While we face a national divide surrounding the role of "Law Enforcement", how does the enforcement of law fall in line with our Constitution? The issue is not whether to defund the police or blindly support all police actions. Sheriff Mack shares with Kristen Meghan how we unite the conversation by restoring the issues back to Constitutional basics through training and upholding one's Oath to the Constitution. How can we maintain law and order, while ensuring the preservation of civil liberties.Show more


Kristen Meghan's Twitter: https://twitter.com/KristenMeghan


Find more from Sheriff Richard Mack:

www.cspoa.org


Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../vets.../id1667323110


Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1XyfOeW4gQ7Oh3cjHFVKMW


iHeart Radio: https://tinyurl.com/iHeartRadioVetsandVisionaries


Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/7dd6e187-ecbe-4a7d-8aa4-5b8d242d570d/vets-visionaries-with-kristen-meghan


Google Podcast: https://tinyurl.com/GooglePodcast-VandV


Sign the petition, Health Status should be a Protected Class Under Federal Law: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html


