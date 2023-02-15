A foundational return to individual liberty through Constitutional training | Ep. 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While we face a national divide surrounding the role of "Law Enforcement", how does the enforcement of law fall in line with our Constitution? The issue is not whether to defund the police or blindly support all police actions. Sheriff Mack shares with Kristen Meghan how we unite the conversation by restoring the issues back to Constitutional basics through training and upholding one's Oath to the Constitution. How can we maintain law and order, while ensuring the preservation of civil liberties.Show more
Kristen Meghan's Twitter: https://twitter.com/KristenMeghan
Find more from Sheriff Richard Mack:
www.cspoa.org
Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../vets.../id1667323110
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1XyfOeW4gQ7Oh3cjHFVKMW
iHeart Radio: https://tinyurl.com/iHeartRadioVetsandVisionaries
Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/7dd6e187-ecbe-4a7d-8aa4-5b8d242d570d/vets-visionaries-with-kristen-meghan
Google Podcast: https://tinyurl.com/GooglePodcast-VandV
Sign the petition, Health Status should be a Protected Class Under Federal Law: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html
Show less
CSID: bc0920b3da8728ef
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co