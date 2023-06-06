© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2iwxp905d7
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Kelly Walker, a famous American writer: I'm a “trans Chinese,” and my heart is with Miles Guo right now in that jail!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】美国著名作家凯利·沃克：我认为自己也是中国人，我的心与此时在监狱中的郭文贵先生同在！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平