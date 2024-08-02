BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Exclusive Haniyeh Killed by a Projectile Fired at his Room Eyewitnesses Say
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 9 months ago

smail Haniyeh was killed by a projectile fired at his room, three individuals who were in the building told the Middle East Eye. One of the eyewitnesses, who was staying near Haniyeh's room, said they heard sounds that were consistent with those made by a missile before an explosion shook the heavily guarded building in Tehran. One of the individuals told MEE: "This was definitely a projectile and not a planted bomb." They added that the aftermath of the explosion was also consistent with a missile attack. Two other individuals, who were staying on separate floors, also witnessed the aftermath of the strike, which resulted in the partial collapse of the ceiling and exterior wall of Haniyeh's room. The accounts heard by MEE appear to raise questions about reports that Haniyeh may have been killed by a bomb placed inside the building where he was staying. The New York Times on Thursday reported that Haniyeh was killed by a sophisticated bomb planted in his room some two months earlier.

from Middle East Eye

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy